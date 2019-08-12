PKL: Kandola stars in Haryana Steelers win

Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls competed hard and kept the spectators’ interest alive right through their Vivo ProKabaddi 7 league match at the Eka Arena by TransStadia here on Sunday.

The Steelers showed their class through its livewire raider in Vikash Kandola and the Bulls remained in contention because of another stellar display by the tall and sturdy Rohit Kumar, but as the thrilling match neared its finish it was Kandola who had good reasons to smile. He had scored in all 12 points (8 tag , 3 bonus and 1 tackle) as the Panchkula based side prevailed over the last year’s winner 33-30. It was the Steelers third win in six matches.

This is only the fourth week of the league and teams are finding new players contributing in attack and defense and to their victory. Vikas Kale was a massive source of support in tackling, but what made the little difference in the Steelers overall performance was Vinay accruing six vital tackle points to keep his team upbeat and the Bulls, tense.

Kandola completed the super 10 in the closing moments of the match that initially was drifting towards the Bulls, which had come into the match with four wins. It led 16-12, before the Steelers began to dominate and win the big points.

The match proceeded neck to neck with the scores tied at 21 and 26. The Steelers which had scored a morale boosting win in Its previous match against Patna Pirates in Patna, presented roles for Kandola and Kale and these two did not disappoint their side.

The Bulls captain Rohit Kumar appeared determined when he stepped across the middle line; he crossed 600 raid points in the league in the course of the Sunday evening match. Pawan Kumar Sherawat - so far the highest scorer of raid points in this year’s league — played his part, but not significantly enough to play the supporting role to his captain.

There was a moment in the match when Rohit Kumar dazzled with a right leg kick to tag a left corner defender and won a point. The Bulls captain scored 12 points (8 on raid, and two bonus and tackle each). He was a treat to watch, but the Steelers’ Kandola stole the thunder. He crossed 200 raid points in the league.

Telugu Titans scored its first win in seven matches putting it across a lacklustre Gujarat Fortunegiants 30-24. Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bharadwaj scores seven points each for the winner.

The results: Haryana Steelers bt Bengaluru Bulls 33-30; Telugu Titans bt Gujarat Fortunegiants 30-24.