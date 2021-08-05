Other Sports

PKL auction from August 29

The player auction for Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be held in Mumbai from August 29 to 31, PKL organisers Mashal Sports announced on Thursday.

The league, which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will commence in December this year.

The player auction will see domestic, overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) divided into four categories.

Each category carries a base price - Category A (₹30 lakh), Category B (₹20 lakh), Category C (₹10 lakh) and Category D (₹6 Lakhs).

Expanded player pool

More than 500 players are expected to be part of the auction pool.

The player pool has been expanded to include all squad players from PKL Season 6 and 7, as well as all players who have represented the top-8 ranked teams of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India senior men’s national kabaddi championship 2020 and 2021.

Total salary purse

The total salary purse applicable to each franchisee is ₹4.4 crore.

Before the auction, PKL teams can retain up to six players in the Elite category and up to six players in the New Young Players category.


