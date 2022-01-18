PKL-8 | Gill powers Yoddha past Paltan

BENGALURU

18 January 2022 04:34 IST

Second phase begins on Jan. 20

Surender Gill shone with his raids as UP Yoddha defeated Puneri Paltan 50-40 in a high-scoring match of the ProKabaddi League here on Monday.

Gill (21 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10) scored Super 10s for Yoddha in a contest that witnessed too many defensive errors. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had Super 10s for the Pune side, but they did not get any help from a stuttering defence that conceded far too many points.

Despite Inamdar and Goyat's best attempts, Pune could not close the gap as Yoddha clinched a valuable win.

The second phase of the league will kick off on January 20, tournament organiser Marshal Sports announced on Monday. It will have 33 matches and will go on till February 4.

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first match on Thursday while Bengaluru Bulls will clash with Patna Pirates in the second.

The ‘rivalry week’ of the PKL will be held from January 31 to February 4. PKL successfully completed 66 matches constituting the first half of the league stage.