ADVERTISEMENT

Pistol shooter Rudransh Khandelwal wins silver in Para World Cup

March 11, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Teenaged shooter Rudransh, who had secured a Paris Paralympic berth last year, shot 223.2 in final to finish behind Italy's Davide Francesschetti, who totalled 230.0 for the gold medal.

PTI

India's Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh settled for silver and bronze respectively in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category as a gold medal eluded the hosts on day three of the Para Shooting World Cup.

Rudransh, Nihal and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj also bagged the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver with China claiming the top step on the podium.

Teenaged shooter Rudransh, who had secured a Paris Paralympic berth last year, shot 223.2 in final to finish behind Italy's Davide Francesschetti, who totalled 230.0 for the gold medal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nihal had to settle for a bronze medal with 202.8 points.

Earlier in the qualification round, Rudransh shot 530 and Nihal 527 to enter the eight-shooter final placed sixth and seventh.

In the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team event, the trio of Rudransh (530), Nihal (527) and Singhraj (516) aggregated 1573 for the silver medal with China taking the gold with a combined score 1611.

Rifle shooter Mona Agarwal is the only one so far to have won a gold medal for India in the prestigious Para World Cup for India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

shooting / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US