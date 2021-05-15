Philadelphia 76ers clinch top seed in East

Key player: Jordan Poole, right, did the star turn for Golden State Warriors against New Orleans Pelicans.

Poole’s superb display helps Warriors edge the Pelicans

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 as host Philadelphia76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 122-97 victory over Orlando Magic on Friday.

Jordan Poole capped a career-best 38-point performance by driving for a lay-up with 21.4 seconds remaining as Golden State edged New Orleans 125-122 in San Francisco.

The Warriors kept pace with Memphis, setting up a showdown on Sunday afternoon that will determine the eighth and ninth positions in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Dallas makes it

Luka Doncic recorded his 11th triple-double of the season (20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) as Dallas held off visitors Toronto 114-110 to clinch a playoff spot.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to lead Utah past host Oklahoma City and closer to clinching the top spot in the Western Conference.

Jazz either needs a win in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Sacramento or a loss by Phoenix in one of its last two games to lock up the top record in the NBA.

Make that 183

Russell Westbrook added to his career NBA triple-double record with his 183rd (21, 17, 12) to help Washington clinch a berth in the play-in round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating visiting Cleveland.

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double (20, 15, 11) in less than 27 minutes while leading Denver to a win at Detroit.

Justise Winslow scored a season-high 25 points and matched his career best of 13 rebounds to help Memphis edge visiting Sacramento.

Kelly Olynyk collected 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as host Houston ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles Clippers.

The results: Washington 120 bt Cleveland 105; Denver 104 bt Detroit 91; Philadelphia 122 bt Orlando 97; Utah 109 bt Oklahoma City 93; Dallas 114 bt Toronto 110; Houston 122 bt LA Clippers 115; Memphis 107 bt Sacramento 106; Golden State 125 bt New Orleans 122.