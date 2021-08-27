PGTI Tour all set to resume

Golconda Masters Telangana Open from Sept. 2

With the grip of the pandemic loosening partially, domestic golf events are set to resume with a prize-fund of a whopping ₹6.60 crore spread over 10 events during the remainder of the year.

The announcement came at a PGTI press conference addressed by CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, and Board Member and former cricketer Kapil Dev here on Thursday.

“We held seven events on the Tour before the second wave of Covid forced us to stop. In June this year, our PGTI team got together and reviewed the situation. I am so glad that we have two Tour partners on board — American Express and Amrutanjan Health Care Limited. We will resume the action in Hyderabad on September 2,” said Mundy.

J&K Open is back

“We, at the PGTI, are extremely happy to have Srinagar back on our Tour map after seven years, with the J&K Open next month,” he said.

Kapil Dev was particularly excited about Srinagar’s picturesque Royal Springs Golf course and said, “It is such a beautiful course that I can play all day, not just 18 holes but over 40 holes from morning till evening.”

The schedule: Sept. 2-5: ₹40 lakh Golconda Masters Telangana Open (Hyderabad).

Sept. 8-11: ₹50 lakh Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship (Panchkula).

Sept. 15-18: ₹40 lakh J&K Open (Srinagar).

Oct. 5-8: ₹50 lakh Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship (Delhi).

Oct. 12-18: ₹50 lakh Jaipur Open (Jaipur).

Oct. 25-31: ₹60 lakh Indian Oil Servo Masters (Digboi).

Nov. 11-14: ₹1.50 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational (Chandigarh).

Nov. 25-28: ₹40 lakh ICC-RCGC Open Golf Championship (Kolkata).

Dec. 1-4: ₹40 lakh Pune Open (Pune); Dec. 16-19: ₹1.50 crore Tata Steel Tour Championship (Jamshedpur).