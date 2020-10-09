PGTI events from Nov. 4

BENGALURU

09 October 2020 22:32 IST

The Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is set to resume events with the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula & Chandigarh Golf Clubs on November 4, the PGTI announced on Friday.

For the first two events, half of the field will play its first round at Panchkula, while the other half will play at Chandigarh. In round two, the field will switch venues. The third and fourth rounds will be played at Panchkula.

Five events are scheduled to be held in 2020 but the Qualifying School events for 2021 will not be held. The criteria for eligibility of players to play events in 2020 will be extended to 2021.

Regulations and guidelines will be in place to ensure safe conduct of events.

Events (course and prize money included): Nov. 4-7 & 9-12: Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship, Panchkula & Chandigarh Golf Clubs, ₹30 lakh each.

Dec 3-6: Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, Chandigarh Golf Club, ₹1.5 crore; Dec. 9-12: Indian Oil Servo Masters Golf, Digboi Golf Links, Digboi, ₹60 lakh.

Dec. 17-20: Tata Steel Tour Championship, Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, ₹1.5 crore.