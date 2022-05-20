PGA Championship | McIlroy back in form, grabs one-shot lead

Zalatoris and Hoge share second spot; Woods struggles through on painful legs

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rory McIlroy fired his best opening round at a Major in 11 years on Thursday to seize the lead at the PGA Championship while Tiger Woods struggled in his second comeback event after severe leg injuries.

Seventh-ranked McIlroy, chasing his first Major title since the 2014 PGA, fired a five-under 65 to grab a one-stroke lead over Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge with Americans Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer on 67.

Spieth stumbles

Sparked by four consecutive birdies, McIlroy delivered his best opening round in a Major since a 65 at the 2011 US Open, which he won for his first Major title.

Woods birdied the 10th and par-3 14th but made bogeys on six of his last 10 holes to shoot 74, while Spieth stumbled to a 72.

Former World No. 1 Woods, now ranked 818th, admitted his surgically repaired right leg “hurt”. “My leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be,” said Woods.

Thomas, the 2017 PGA winner, sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th to pull within two of McIlroy.

World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler eagled the par-5 fifth but made five bogeys on the last 10 holes to shoot 71.

