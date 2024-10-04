GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Peter Svidler – Russian Grandmaster who loves the grand stage of Test cricket

Svidler believes the Global Chess League could become a very prominent event in the chess calendar

Published - October 04, 2024 09:19 pm IST - LONDON

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Fascination: Svidler became a cricket convert after watching the India-Pakistan match in the 1999 World Cup.

Fascination: Svidler became a cricket convert after watching the India-Pakistan match in the 1999 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Global Chess League

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an unlikely admirer. Peter Svidler, a Russian chess player and a World Cup winner, loves to watch the Indian left-hander bat, especially in Test cricket.

Svidler, who became a cricket convert after watching the India-Pakistan match in the 1999 World Cup, remains fascinated by the game, especially the drama it offers.

“I feel a great Test match is a reflection of life itself, with all the twists and turns that happen during five days,” Svidler told The Hindu here on Friday. “I have started watching the IPL too, and I found it interesting.”

Svidler, who is playing for upGrad Mumba Masters at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, is grateful to English Grandmaster and former World title match challenger Nigel Short for introducing cricket to him.

“I remember him telling me, ‘I will show you something you have not seen before’, and I loved it right away.”

Among his favourite cricketers is Shane Warne. “I have watched him playing for Hampshire, and he was such a great spinner,” Svidler said. “And I have also liked watching Muttiah Muralitharan bowl.”

As for the Global Chess League, Svidler finds it exciting. “I was a commentator last year and am playing in this edition,” he said.

“I think the time control (the lack of increment) is going to be a challenge for everybody, but I understand the idea behind it. And it is interesting to have new things.”

Chess carnival

He believes the GCL could become a very prominent event in the chess calendar. “It has a carnival feel to it,” he said. “Being a cricket fan, I know where the inspiration for this league comes from.”

Svidler said he was not surprised by India’s stunning success at the Chess Olympiad.

No weaknesses

“There were no weaknesses for India and it had five strong players,” he said.

“I was doing the commentary on the Olympiad and by the fourth round, we were saying who was going to take points off these kids (the Indian men’s team). It didn’t seem like they could be stopped. The double was historic though the women weren’t as dominant as the men.”

Published - October 04, 2024 09:19 pm IST

