PBL: last leg moved to Hyderabad

The last leg of Premier Badminton League (PBL) season five, which was scheduled to be held at Bengaluru from February 5-9, has been shifted to Hyderabad, the PBL stated in a media release.

The semifinal and final, originally scheduled to be held in Bengaluru along with the last two league matches, will now be held in Hyderabad.

The unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru has been cited as the reason for the move.

The fifth edition of the PBL commences in Chennai on January 20, and then moves to Lucknow on Jan 25.