PBL in Chennai: BAI writes to SDAT for permission

The opening ceremony and the first set of league matches of Premier Badminton League-V (PBL) have been scheduled at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has written to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) asking for permission to organise the inaugural function and the league matches from January 20 to 25, 2020.

Chennai hosted the league’s third season — also the first time in the city — and it was a grand success with P. V. Sindhu, playing for Chennai Smashers then, hogging all the attention. The turn-out of spectators to the venue, too, was quite good. In fact, season-4 could not be held due to various reasons.

“The league was a grand success when matches were hosted in the City in season-3. We would once again like to host the matches. We seek your permission to host the opening ceremony and the league stage matches at Nehru Indoor Stadium and we need the stadium for training and practice purposes (from January 17 to 19),” Omar Rashid, secretary (events), BAI, wrote to SDAT.

It is reliably learnt that members of PBL had a meeting with key SDAT officials on Tuesday.

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.