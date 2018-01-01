PBL: Axelsen does the star turn for Bengaluru

World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen asserted himself yet again as he clinched it for Bengaluru Blasters against Mumbai Rockets, with a 15-5, 15-13 victory over Son Wan Ho, in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League at the Babu Banarasi Das Stadium here on Monday evening.

Playing as the trump, Axelsen sealed it for Bengaluru as it took an unbeatable 4-0 lead against Mumbai, which had failed to capitalise on the chances, especially in the first doubles.

After having got off the blocks brilliantly in its first match, by accumulating five points against Delhi, Bengaluru surged ahead of five teams that had collected eight points so far.

It was to the credit of Kirsty Gilmour as she consolidated on the good start with a surprisingly straight-forward victory over Beiwen Zhang, after a tussle in the first game.

Mumbai with seven points so far, did threaten to gather some points through its trump Sameer Verma in the fourth singles, against left-hander Chong Wei Feng, but it was not to be. After winning the first game, Sameer was unable to sustain the quality fare even as Chong stepped it up nicely to race to victory.

It meant Bengaluru taking its tally to five points from the match and ten in two games, while it was a negative point for Mumbai, which had twice finished runner-up in the league.

Earlier, Kim Sa Rang and Sikki Reddy combined very well to down Gabriela Stoeva and M.R. Arjun after a slump in the middle game. That match looked to set the tone for the evening, but Bengaluru emerged too strong.

Action will hot up on Tuesday when Awadhe Warriors, the team representing Lucknow, takes on Ahmedabad Smash Masters.

The results: Bengaluru Blasters leads Mumbai Rockets 5-0 (Kim Sa Rang & Sikki Reddy bt Gabriela Stoeva & M.R. Arjun 15-8, 10-15, 15-10; Kirsty Gilmour bt Beiwen Zhang 15-14, 15-8; Viktor Axelsen bt Son Wan Ho 15-6, 15-13; Chong Wei Feng bt Sameer Verma 9-15, 15-8, 15-6).