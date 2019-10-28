Other Sports

Payas and team bags gold in Poland

Payas Jain of Delhi, who won the sub-junior boys' title, in action during the East Zone National ranking table tennis tournament at the R.G. Baruah Sports Complex’s indoor stadium in Guwahati.

Payas Jain of Delhi, who won the sub-junior boys' title, in action during the East Zone National ranking table tennis tournament at the R.G. Baruah Sports Complex’s indoor stadium in Guwahati.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

Team Asia beat Team Europe with a comfortable scoreline of 3-0 at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge

Indian paddler Payas Jain teamed up with South Korea’s Seongil Jang and Japan’s Sora Matsushima to win the gold medal at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge played in Wladyslawowo, Poland on Monday.

The trio, representing Team Asia, was in great form and blanked the Hopes, which is a part of the ITTF developmental programme, 3-0 to win the title.

Sora increases lead

Jang started the proceeding for Asia, beating Yong Izaac Quek of Singapore 3-1, while Sora increased the lead further with an identical 3-1 win over Lulian Chirita of Romania.

With a 2-0 lead, it came down to Payas to deliver in the third rubber and bring an early end to the tie.

The Indian did not fail to deliver and prevailed 3-1 over Daniel Berzosa of Spain to help Asia retain the crown.

Earlier, Asia recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Team Europe comprising of Darius Movileanu of Romania, Louis Laffinuer of Belgium and Simon Belik of Czech Republic.

In the girls’ team event, Yashaswani Ghorpade led the Asian challenge to help them earn a bronze medal with a 3-0 win over Poland.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other Sports
table tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:30:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/payas-and-team-bags-gold-in-poland/article29815869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY