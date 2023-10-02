Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase

October 02, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Hangzhou

India's Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games on October 2.

Parul clocked 9:27.63 sec to claim the silver medal ahead of compatriot Priti, who made a strong finish to clinch the bronze with a personal best time of 9:43.32 sec.

Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain won the gold with a Games record timing of 9:18.28 sec.

In August this year at the World Championships held in Budapest, Parul registered a national record in 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:15.31 sec, and in the process qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.