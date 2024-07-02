GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paris Olympics organiser says focused on Games, not politics

The chief organiser of Paris Olympics stressed that the aim of the July 26-August 11 games was to “bring people together”.

Published - July 02, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Paris

AFP
The Olympic rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower with a general view of Champions Park at the Trocadero, under construction for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Olympic rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower with a general view of Champions Park at the Trocadero, under construction for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The chief organiser of the Paris Olympics said on July 2 he was focused on preparations for the Games later this month rather than the political turmoil gripping France.

Tony Estanguet was asked whether the stated values of Paris 2024 and its motto — “Games Wide Open” — were consistent with the anti-immigration and nationalist agenda of the National Rally (RN) party, which topped parliamentary polls at the weekend.

“We are now in the final phase... I want us to respect this major democratic moment and we need to stay in our place so that French people can enjoy these Games which they can’t wait to see,” he told reporters during a visit to the Olympic village.

He stressed that the aim of the July 26-August 11 Olympics was to “bring people together”.

The Games were intended to “demonstrate the audacity and the best of what our country has to offer the world... (and) to make people proud of what the country is capable of organising. There’s also a desire to bring French people together,” he said.

“We are focused on that,” her added.

The far-right RN of Marine Le Pen came top in the first round of voting for a new parliament on Sunday, with a decisive second round set to take place next Sunday.

A new left-wing alliance finished second, with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies trailing in third.

Macron’s unexpected decision to call early elections is widely seen as having backfired, with the political uncertainty risking overshadowing the Paris Games.

Analysts say the most likely outcome of the snap election is a hung parliament that could lead to months of political paralysis.

Related Topics

Olympics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.