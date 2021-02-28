Parinaaz-Mairaj pair misses out

Cairo

28 February 2021 23:15 IST

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 137 out of 150 and missed making the medal round by one point in the mixed skeet competition of the Shotgun World Cup in Cairo. Olympian Mairaj was in top form, shooting 73, following rounds of 25, 25 and 23. Parinaaz contributed 64, with rounds of 21, 22 and 21.The other Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (66) and Ganemat Sekhon (68) placed 10th with a total of 134.

The results: Mixed skeet: 1. Russia-2 (Alexander Zemlin, Alina Fazylzyanova) 35 (144); 2. Poland (Jakub Werys, Aleksandra Jarmolinska) 31 (143); 3. Czech Republic (Anna Sindelarova, Tomas Nydrle) 32 (138); 4. Russia-1 (Natalia Vinogradova, Aleksey Skorobogatov) 28 (138); 7. India-2 (Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Mairaj Ahmad Khan) 137; 10. India-1 (Ganemat Sekhon, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa) 134.

