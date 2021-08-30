Pardeep becomes the most expensive player

Yoddha picks him up for ₹1.65 crore, eclipses Goyat’s ₹1.51 crore buy by Steelers

UP Yoddha signed Pardeep Narwal for ₹1.65 crore at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 auction on Monday, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league.

Raider Pardeep eclipsed the previous record, set in Season 6, when Haryana Steelers acquired the services of Monu Goyat for ₹1.51 crore. This was Pardeep’s maiden appearance in a PKL auction, having previously enjoyed a long stint with Patna Pirates.

Siddharth Desai, who won the emerging player award in Season 6, was signed by Telugu Titans for ₹1.3 crore. It was UP Yoddha which won a tough bidding war for Desai, before Telugu Titans swooped in with the Final Bid Match (FBM) option to retain his services.

All-rounder Rohit Gulia was signed by Haryana Steelers for ₹83 lakh, making him the costliest player to emerge from the Future Kabaddi Heroes scouting programme.

Rahul Chaudhari, who had a forgettable Season 7 with Tamil Thalaivas, was signed by Puneri Paltan for ₹40 lakh.

Chaudhari, nicknamed ‘The Showman’ for his flamboyant raids, will be disappointed at the price as he had earned ₹94 lakh at Tamil Thalaivas.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh became the most expensive foreign signing of the season, with Patna Pirates offering the highest bid of ₹31 lakh.

Fellow Iranian Abozar Mighani was picked by reigning champion Bengal Warriors for ₹30.5 lakh.

Lee goes to Pirates

Affable South Korean Jang Kun Lee, a perennial fan favourite, was picked by Patna Pirates for ₹20.5 lakh.