Paralympic medal winners felicitated

New Delhi: Sumit Antil, who bagged gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, during a felicitation function in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 23 September 2021 04:01 IST
Updated: 23 September 2021 01:38 IST

Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya and Sundar Singh Gurjar among the 10 para-athletes felicitated by their sponsors

Some of India’s Tokyo Paralympic medal winners, including javelin throw gold-winner Sumit Antil, were on Wednesday felicitated by their sponsor as part of the company’s CSR initiative. Antil, discus throw silver-medallist Yogesh Kathuniya and javelin throw bronze-winner Sundar Singh Gurjar were among the 10 para athletes sponsored by Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, in partnership with Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation, under its ‘Radiant in Quest of Gold initiative.

“The company is really proud of these para-athletes who brought home victory from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and is giving its high-end premium 5-Star room air conditioners and monetary gift to these winners as a token of appreciation,” stated a press release.

Altogether, the 10 para-athletes sponsored under this campaign secured a total of 19 medals in the last three years for India at various international platforms like Asian Para Games, World Para Grand Prix, Tokyo Paralympics etc.

