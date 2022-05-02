Para shuttlers to train in Peru

India’s top para shuttlers Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat who will be training in Peru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Para shuttlers World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Sukant Kadam will train at the Videna National High-Performance Center in Lima, Peru.

Both Pramod and Sukant will train with the Peru National Para Badminton team. This will help them exchange ideas, learn new styles and understand different techniques.

“I have had a very roller coaster start to 2022 and I want to focus and utilise the time between tournaments in improving my technique and skills,” Pramod said in a statement on Monday.

“The Peru team is a strong upcoming team and it will be of great help to exchange new ideas and understand their thought process which will help me prepare better for the upcoming tournaments,” he said.

Sukant said they have three back-to-back tournaments after the Brazil International 2022 coming up in the next 45 days and that he wanted to keep the momentum and improve his game.

Derly Delgado, who trains the team in Peru, said his team would be happy to have the two para badminton champions from India in their categories in training.

“This allows us to learn how they train in India. It will also benefit us and help us improve as they are world and para-Olympic medallists,” he said.

Both Pramod and Sukant would be participating in Bahrain Para Badminton International from May 16 to 21 followed by the fourth Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International from May 23 to 29 and then the Canada Para Badminton International from June 6 to 12.