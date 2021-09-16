Other Sports

Pankaj Advani retains Asian snooker title

Pankaj Advani in action. File   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani retained the Asian snooker title defeating former champion Amir Sarkhosh of Iran 6-3 here on Thursday.

Advani, who won in 2019 before the 2020 edition got scrapped due to the pandemic, won 72(55)-42, 72(50)-0, 70-49, 41-66, 70-17, 30-68, 34-74, 50-12, 64(63)-44.

Advani’s tally of Asian titles across both snooker and billiards now stands at 13, including two Asian Games golds in 2006 and 2010.

“I’m glad to defend this title and pick up from where I left off before the onset of the pandemic. The gap only increased the drive and hunger to compete and do well on return,” said Advani.

The results: Final: Pankaj Advani bt Amir Sarkhosh (Irn) 6-3 [72(55)-42, 72(50)-0, 70-49, 41-66, 70-17, 30-68, 34-74, 50-12, 64(63)-44].


