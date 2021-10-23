Other Sports

Pankaj Advani on a roll

Pankaj Advani continued his unbeaten run in the GSC World Snooker qualifiers by registering three more wins in the second stage of the tournament here on Friday.

Representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), Advani defeated Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-2, Himanshu Jain (Telangana) 4-2 and Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-0.

National champion Aditya Mehta (PSPB) also won both his matches.

In the women's section, Karnataka’s Chitra Magimairaj started the second phase with three back-to-back victories.

She beat Statemate Vidya Pillai (Karnataka) 3-2, Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh)3-1 and Anupama Ramchandran (Tamil Nadu) 3-1.


