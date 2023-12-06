Pankaj Advani makes a winning start in National billiards & snooker championship

December 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pankaj Advani made a winning start to his 6-red snooker campaign on Wednesday after Cyclone Michaung forced a two-day break in the ongoing 90th National billiards & snooker championships here.

Advani (PSPB), who won a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, brushed aside Sufyan Ahmed of Karnataka 4-0 as he warmed up for the challenges ahead with breaks of 41, 44 and 34 in Group A.

A total of 64 players have been divided equally into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knockouts.

Among other notable matches of the day, last year’s semi-finalist Kamal Chawla (RSPB) put it past Hassan Badami (Maharashtra) 4-0 in Group B and Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-1 in Group G.

