Pankaj Advani claims top spot

MUMBAI

25 October 2021 21:25 IST

Will represent India in the Worlds along with Aditya Mehta

Pankaj Advani stamped his supremacy with an all-win record and finished on a high in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, clinching the top position in the tournament.

The 36-year-old Advani maintained his excellent form and won all 12 matches — six each in the Y-Camp and Z-Camp.

He accumulated 10,760 points (3,560 National and 3,600 each from Y and Z Camps) to take pole position, according to a media release on Monday.

National champion Aditya Mehta, who finished with four wins and two defeats, was placed second with 10,156 points (4,000 Nationals, 2,916 Y-Camp and 3,240 Z-Camp) while Laxman Rawat (PSPB) was third with 9,396 points.

Both Advani and Mehta will represent India in the World snooker championship, likely to be held in Doha in November or December.

“I’m thrilled to qualify as India No. 1 and represent the country at the IBSF World snooker championships in Doha,” Advani said.