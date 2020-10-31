Other Sports

Panghal, Sanjeet, Ashish win gold at Alexis Vastine international boxing

World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) struck gold on Friday in their first competition after the coronavirus-forced break, at the Alexis Vastine international boxing tournament in Nantes.

Panghal defeated American Rene Abraham 3-0. Sanjeet beat Frenchman Soheb Bouafia.

In the 75kg category, Ashish Kumar also claimed gold after his opponent, American Joseph Gerome Hiks, pulled out due to injury.

Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) won silver after losing to Samuel Kistohurry in a split 2-1 verdict.

India had earlier secured three bronze medals through Shiva Thapa (63kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

