Orleans Masters: Saina and Srikanth make winning starts

Saina Nehwal crushed Ireland’s Rachael Darragh 21-9, 21-5 in just 21 minutes in the opening round to make a winning start to her campaign at the Orleans Masters on Wednesday.

Saina had pulled out of the opening round of All England Open Championships last week after suffering a thigh injury.

Ira Sharma saw off France’s Leonice Huet 12-21, 21-14, 21-17. K. Srikanth beat Ajay Jayaram 21-15, 21-10 to enter the third round.

In the first round, Srikanth had received a bye, while Ajay had prevailed 19-21, 23-21, 21-16 over fellow Indian Alap Mishra.

Kiran George, who had stunned the All England semifinalist Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 13-21, 21-18, 22-20 in the opening round, accounted for H.S. Prannoy in the round of 32 with a 13-21, 21-16, 23-21 win.

Chirag Sen accounted for Chico Aura Dwa Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-13, 21-12 but P. Kashyap exited in the second round, losing to Toma Junior Popov of France 7-21, 17-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy beat Austria’s Dominik Stipsits and Serena Au Yeong 21-7 21-18, while Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa got the better of Iliyan Stoynov and Hristomira Popovska 21-8, 21-12 in their opener.

On Tuesday, Mithun Manjunath beat France’s Lucas Claerbout 21-14, 21-10 but Subhankar Dey went down 17-21, 13-21 to Denmark’s Ditlev Jaeger Holm.

