Oosthuizen and Henley in the van

SAN DIEGO

19 June 2021 04:38 IST

Molinari, Bello a stroke behind after a delayed first round

Louis Oosthuizen completed his first-round play in the U.S. Open with a pair of pars on Friday morning to maintain a share of first place at Torrey Pines. The South African is tied with Russell Henley, who posted a 4-under 67 in the first round on Thursday.

Oosthuizen began the U.S. Open with a sub-70 round for the third year in a row. Upon returning to the course on Friday, he had two holes to play to finish his first round.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello are one stroke back at 3-under.

Big bunch

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Hayden Buckley, Spain’s Jon Rahm and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan were set to begin the second round at 2 under.

About three dozen golfers completed first rounds on Friday after play was suspended the previous day because of darkness. Earlier on Thursday, the beginning of the tournament was delayed for about 90 minutes because of fog.

A total of 23 golfers ended up under par through the first round.

Leading scores: 67: Russell Henley (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA); 68: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp); 69: Brooks Koepka (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Hayden Buckley (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn).