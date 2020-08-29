Chess Olympiad | Humpy wins Armageddon, helps India reach final

India staged a magnificent comeback to defeat Poland and move into the final of the online Chess Olympiad on Saturday.
After the teams were level at the end of the two matches — in which there were six games apiece — the winner had to be decided by the Armageddon (tie-breaker).
Koneru Humpy, the World No. 2 from Vijayawada, had black pieces against Monika Socko. That meant she had four minutes to make her moves against her rival's five.
But the player with black pieces only needed to draw, while the rival needed to win. Humpy did more than what was required, winning the Catalan game in 73 moves; she checkmated Socko, promoting her pawn to have two queens.
Humpy, the queen of Indian chess for long, justified her team's faith in her. It proved quite opportune too, as the Indian victory came on the National Sports Day.
After losing the opening match 2-4, the Indians had to win the second. They did that in some style, with a 4.5-1.5 victory, with Viswanathan Anand, skipper Vidit Gujrathi, Humpy and Dronavalli Harika winning their games, more than making up for R. Praggnanandhaa's loss and Vantika Agrawal's draw.
In Sunday's final, India will take on the winner of the second semifinal to be played between top seed Russia and the Unites States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath