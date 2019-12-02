One-sided bouts mark opening day in the 4th Elite National Women’s Boxing Championship

A series of one-sided bouts marked the opening day's action in the fourth Elite National Women’s Boxing Championship at the Mundayad indoor stadium here on Monday.

Many of the big names will be stepping into the ring over the next couple of days and the championship is expected to warm up with that.

Host Kerala’s Ananaya Das, Assam’s Joy Kumari and Maharashtra’s Sangita Rumale were among those who won with unanimous verdicts.

Important results: 48kg: Jyotika Bisht (HP) bt Pinki Kumari (Bih) 5-0. Rajani Singh (UP) bt V. Sudha (Kar) RSC.

51kg: Monika (Chd) bt Tanvi Kaushal (Del) 5-0, Ananya Das (Ker) bt Sandhya Rani Das (Odi) 5-0, Soibam Rebika Devi (Man) bt Jyoti Kumari (Cht) 5-0; Maya Kumari (HP) bt Ibadarisha Lyngdoh (Meg) 5-0, Joy Kumari (Asm) bt Angelina Biswakarama (Ben) 5-0, Poonam (Raj) bt Salma Soren (Jha) 5-0; Divyani Shukla (Kar) bt Gayatri Arroju (Tel) RSC-2.