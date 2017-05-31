Success always feels sweeter after a setback. That is how Hemant Gupta felt after climbing Mt. Everest recently. “Being my second attempt after 2015 which was given up because of a massive earthquake, this time I was apprehensive. Also the weather window was not conducive with winds blowing at very high speed. Yet preparations in last two years stood in good stead infusing confidence and strength that I could do it,” he says over phone from Kathmandu.

Talking of his initial reaction, he quips, “First concern was going down safely.” He says, of course, he was elated. “I was on top of the world. Now I feel when facing any tough situation or feeling diffident, this climb will surely motivate me to go ahead.” The happiness doubled as he had made it safe and sound since his mother was hesitant to send him. “Initially reluctant, she agreed when Bachendri Pal madam convinced her that I was adequately trained and ready for the mission,” says Hemant whose family hails from Rajasthan.

Drawn by mountains

A B.Tech from IIT Mumbai in Metallurgical Engineering and Material Science and now employed with Tata Steel what made Hemant take to mountaineering when many like him are busy climbing the corporate ladder? Hemant whose first brush with mountaineering was in college when he did a basic course along with his classmates says, “At that point of time I had never thought of taking mountaineering seriously and much less climbing Mt. Everest.” The change happened when he met Bachendri Pal. Working in Tata Steel, he met her at Ladakh Chamsher Kangri. “During my interaction with her, it dawned on me that mountaineering can help me a lot in life. It will bring me in touch with nature while at the same time develop certain traits like confidence and leadership. That was the turning point and from then on I became passionate about it.”

Praising Pal, he describes her as a true guru. “She provided the right training and direction. Pushing us to swim, climb walls, run and climb peaks to develop stamina and strength, she gave tips like taking one step at a time, to be alert and never buckle under adverse circumstances. These helped in expedition and will continue to have a lifetlong impact.”

Summit challenges

Talking about the challenges, Hemant reveals, “Besides high winds and lack of conducive weather window, the final leg which was going from the Camp 2 to summit and back entailing walking in snow for more than 35 hours at a stretch was gruelling. Likewise, the crossing of Khumbu with ice falling between base camp and Camp 1 was full of tension as there is perpetual fear of ice blocks falling. One is expected to make through it quickly but you can’t run.”

Besides valuable lessons and training, Hemant gives credit to the team spirit for the success. “Without the support of Sherpas and team mates no success is possible. I recall on a stretch to Camp 2, I had run out of water slowing down my speed. An expedition member readily shared water with me. Such small gestures cannot be forgotten. Likewise, Payo Murmu, my teammate, supported me psychologically and emotionally like a mother. If I had headache, she would massage my head.”

Hemant feels this experience is bound to have a significant effect on his personal and professional life. “Climbing Mt. Everest has taught me the importance of patience, decision making and decisiveness. For example, many gave up because of bad weather while we waited for two days and were able to move ahead. Similarly, I learnt that communication is primary especially with your Sherpa as any gap can be lethal.”

Having made it to the top, Hemant will now concentrate on sharing his experience and of course climb other peaks. What about Mt. Everest again? “Abhi ke liye Everest ko rest dete hai,” he remarks.