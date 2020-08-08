Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals: On-a-roll Carlsen wary of ‘tired’ Liren

Nakamura and Dubov in a grudge-match in the other semifinal

A “tired” Ding Liren termed his chances of overcoming an in-form Magnus Carlsen as “low” in the semifinal of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals beginning on Sunday.

Iitially called the Grand Final, the event brings together USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Russia’s Daniil Dubov in the other semifinal.

Carlsen, winner of three events and Dubov one, qualified for the finale. Nakamura and Dubov, the two non-winners, made it on the basis of their points on the Tour.

Answering questions, Liren said, “I am not tired because of the games or playing too many tournaments (since April).

“It is mainly because of the timing. For me, in China, the games begin at 10 p.m. If each of the four rapid rounds goes for an hour, then for me it is 2 a.m. Thereafter, it is not easy to sleep immediately,” said the genial Chinese No. 1.

About his chances against Carlsen, Liren said, “I think they are low. I did beat him in the last Sinquefield Cup playoff but that has not happened often.

“If it happens often, then he won’t be Magnus Carlsen.”

Lot of respect

The Norwegian, too, showed a lot of respect for the Chinese when asked to look at the much-awaited clash.

“It’s going to be unbelievably tough.

“He ’s shown such class on the Tour that it’s plain to see that he’s a very strong opponent,” said the World champion.

Best of five sets

The semifinals will be best of five sets, with each set comprising four rapid games.

“In case the players are tied 2-2, two blitz games will be played and thereafter, if 3-3, an Armageddon game to break the tie. The final will be the best of seven sets.