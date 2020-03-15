Oman Open | Jeet Chandra crowned U-21 men’s champion

Young rising Indian paddler Jeet Chandra stunned World no. 2 Manav Thakkar in straight sets to clinch the U-21 men’s singles title at the Oman Open here on Saturday.

The world no. 18 Chandra outclassed compatriot Thakkar 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 in the all-Indian final that lasted just 24 minutes.

After losing the first two sets without much fight, Thakkar tried to make a comeback with a good display. However, a determined Chandra wrapped up the final set and match to clinch the gold.

The U-21 men’s singles competition saw dominance of Indian paddlers as Thakkar, Chandra, Manush Shah and Suravajjula Snehit make their way into the the semifinals.

Earlier, seasoned campaigner Achanta Sharath Kamal recovered well from the first set setback to register a 5-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, 11-7 win over Belarusian Aliaksandr Khanin in the senior men’s singles pre-quarterfinals match.

Another Indian paddler Harmeet Desai also made his way into the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 7-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8 win against Egypt’s Omar Assar in a thrilling encounter which lasted for one hour and four minutes.

Meanwhile, three Indian pairs also secured entry in the doubles semifinals. While the duo of Sharath and Desai thrashed Oman’s Muhannad Al Balushi and Asad Alraisi 11-4, 11-3, 11-7, Manush Shah partnered with Thakkar to outshine Aliaxandr Khanin and Pavel Platonov of Belarus 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the last eight encounter.

Diya Chitale and Archana Kamath also secured semi-finals berth in the women’s doubles category.