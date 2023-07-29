Vijay Kumar to seek appointment with Sports Minister after being ignored for SAI high performance coach role

July 29, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar was disillusioned when his achievements could not win him the post of high-performance coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Seeking to contribute with his expertise, apart from being associated with the sport, the 37-year-old Vijay, had sought a deputation job with the SAI from his current position as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Himachal Pradesh police.

“It is not just the Olympic medal in rapid-fire pistol. I have won Asian Games medals in different pistol events. I have won medals in so many international competitions around the world. My experience can definitely help the shooters”, said Vijay, who was earlier with the Army.

In fact, Vijay has listed 50 international medals (20 gold) and 166 national medals (121 gold) in his sterling career.

Even though he competes now, Vijay has not been that consistent and missed selection for the forthcoming World Championships and the Asian Games.

The Khel Ratna awardee, Padmashree, Arjuna awardee and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) winner, the much-decorated Vijay said that he would seek an appointment with the Union Sports Minister, to present his case.

For the Olympic medal winners, the SAI had specified a “desirable” coaching experience of five years.

Vijay argued that his rich shooting experience and excellence at the highest level and at all levels for nearly two decades should be adequate compensation for any shortfall in coaching experience.

