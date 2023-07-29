ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Kumar to seek appointment with Sports Minister after being ignored for SAI high performance coach role

July 29, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

For the Olympic medal winners, the SAI had specified a “desirable” coaching experience of five years

Kamesh Srinivasan

Making a claim: Vijay argued that his shooting credentials should be adequate to compensate for any shortfall in coaching experience. | Photo Credit: File photo: S. SUBRAMANIUM

London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar was disillusioned when his achievements could not win him the post of high-performance coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Seeking to contribute with his expertise, apart from being associated with the sport, the 37-year-old Vijay, had sought a deputation job with the SAI from his current position as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Himachal Pradesh police.

“It is not just the Olympic medal in rapid-fire pistol. I have won Asian Games medals in different pistol events. I have won medals in so many international competitions around the world. My experience can definitely help the shooters”, said Vijay, who was earlier with the Army.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Vijay has listed 50 international medals (20 gold) and 166 national medals (121 gold) in his sterling career.

Even though he competes now, Vijay has not been that consistent and missed selection for the forthcoming World Championships and the Asian Games.

The Khel Ratna awardee, Padmashree, Arjuna awardee and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) winner, the much-decorated Vijay said that he would seek an appointment with the Union Sports Minister, to present his case.

For the Olympic medal winners, the SAI had specified a “desirable” coaching experience of five years.

Vijay argued that his rich shooting experience and excellence at the highest level and at all levels for nearly two decades should be adequate compensation for any shortfall in coaching experience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US