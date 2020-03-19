Olympics shooting selections: Saurabh chalks up his best in air pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary asserted his class as he topped the 10m air pistol event with a score of 588 in the Olympic shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here on Wednesday.

This was the best score for the 17-year-old, who had won the Asian Games gold in 2018 and had followed that up with two individual gold medals and four mixed team gold medals with Manu Bhaker in the World Cups last year.

Abhishek Verma, who was equally impressive winning two gold medals in World Cups last year, was second with 585.

Good numbers

In the scores that are counted for the Olympic selection prior to the current trials, Saurabh has had an impressive string of 585, 581, 587, 580, 586, 584 and 583.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has decided that it would consider the scores in the Asian Games, World Championship, World Cups and the Asian championship while finalising the team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Since the World Cup in Delhi has been postponed this season, the national federation opted to have a trial to fill the scores.

With only a handful of shooters in each event, it was decided not to have the finals in any of the events.

Annu takes top spot

In women’s air pistol, Olympian Annu Raj Singh topped with 579, one point ahead of Esha Singh, while Olympic quota winners Manu and Yashaswini Deswal had scores of 574 and 570 respectively.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, the top four slots in the combined scores of men and women were occupied by Olympic quota winners, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (1178), Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput, in that order.

Anjum, who had won the air rifle Olympic quota with a silver in the World Championship, is eligible to shoot the rifle 3-position event as well in Olympics.

The results: Men: 10m air pistol: 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 588, 2. Abhishek Verma 585, 3. Dharmendra Singh 579, 4. Om Prakash Mitharval 577, 5. Gaurav Rana 576.

50m rifle 3-position: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 1178, 2. Sanjeev Rajput 1169, 3. Chain Singh 1169, 4. Swapnil Kusale 1169.

Women: 10m air pistol: 1. Annu Raj Singh 579, 2. Esha Singh 578, 3. Manu Bhaker 574, 4. Yashaswini Deswal 570.

50m rifle 3-position: 1. Anjum Moudgil 1174, 2. Tejaswini Sawant 1170, 3. Ayushi Podder 1168, 4. Sunidhi Chauhan 1163, 5. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 1158.