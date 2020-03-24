Olympics | Shooting fraternity hails decision

The Indian shooting team has welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

Junior rifle team coach Suma Shirur said, “We saw it (the decision) coming. The whole world has been affected and the athletes were not able to train. Considering the situation, this was the right decision. Postponing it by a year is better and gives the athletes more time to prepare.”

Apurvi Chandela, who has been training at her own shooting range at home, said she was taken aback by the decision. She, however, said this doesn’t affect her preparations. “We have to look at our preparations and stay focused.”

Abhishek Verma, who has self-quarantined at his Chandigarh home, said: “This is an important decision keeping the public interest in mind. It was necessary to ensure public safety. All the countries will be able to participate in full swing next year.”

Manu Bhaker, though disappointed by the decision, echoed the shooters’ “health above all” opinion.