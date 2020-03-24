Olympics postponed; to be held latest by 2021 summer, says Japanese PM

Japan will hold the Summer Olympics Games by the summer of 2021 at latest, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

He made the comment in a briefing with reporters following a call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach.

Mr. Abe said he and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed on the idea of delaying the Tokyo Olympics by about one year.

“We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators,” Mr. Abe said. “President Bach said he is in agreement 100 percent.”

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike separately told reporters the Games, to be convened by summer of 2021, would still be branded “Tokyo 2020”.

Tokyo had completed preparations when the virus started spreading across the world. Despite insisting for months the Games would go ahead as planned, Mr. Abe this week said a delay may be unavoidable if the events could not be held in a complete form.