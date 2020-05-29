Olympics: India could add to shooting quota

The International Olympic Committee has approved the world shooting governing body’s updated qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics, which could see India add at least one more to the 15 secured so far. The qualification cycle started with the 2018 World Championship in Korea.

“The allocation of the 12 quota places (one in each individual event) will be done based on the ranking list of March 31, 2020, and points earned at one ISSF World Cup in rifle/pistol and one ISSF World Cup in shotgun to be held in March-April of 2021,” the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said in a statement.

According to a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) insider, this could help a shooter like Anish Bhanwala secure a quota in the 25m rapid fire pistol, a category in which India won a silver through Vijay Kumar at the 2012 London Games.

“Anish was in the top 10 in the March 31 ranking and all the other shooters above him had already secured their quotas. So, he definitely has a chance. His chances will increase if he shoots a good score in the World Cup in March-April 2021,” said the NRAI insider.

Though India has not won a quota in trap, Kynan Chenai will have a shot at earning one when the qualification process begins. The new deadline for Tokyo 2020 qualification in shooting is June 6, 2021, according to the ISSF.