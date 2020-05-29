Other Sports

Olympics: India could add to shooting quota

Anish Bhanwala... in with a chance.

Anish Bhanwala... in with a chance.  

ISSF updates qualification system

The International Olympic Committee has approved the world shooting governing body’s updated qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics, which could see India add at least one more to the 15 secured so far. The qualification cycle started with the 2018 World Championship in Korea.

“The allocation of the 12 quota places (one in each individual event) will be done based on the ranking list of March 31, 2020, and points earned at one ISSF World Cup in rifle/pistol and one ISSF World Cup in shotgun to be held in March-April of 2021,” the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said in a statement.

According to a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) insider, this could help a shooter like Anish Bhanwala secure a quota in the 25m rapid fire pistol, a category in which India won a silver through Vijay Kumar at the 2012 London Games.

“Anish was in the top 10 in the March 31 ranking and all the other shooters above him had already secured their quotas. So, he definitely has a chance. His chances will increase if he shoots a good score in the World Cup in March-April 2021,” said the NRAI insider.

Though India has not won a quota in trap, Kynan Chenai will have a shot at earning one when the qualification process begins. The new deadline for Tokyo 2020 qualification in shooting is June 6, 2021, according to the ISSF.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 10:56:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/olympics-india-could-add-to-shooting-quota/article31705245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY