Olympics could be postponed to end of year: Japan minister

Japan’s Olympic minister on Tuesday said that the Tokyo 2020 Games could be moved from the summer until later in the year due to fears over coronavirus outbreak.

In response to a question in Japan’s parliament, Seiko Hashimoto said Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) “calls for the Games to be held within 2020”, as quoted by BBC Sport.

She added that “could be interpreted as allowing a postponement”.

The Olympics are slated to start from July 24 and is set to continue till August 9.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned,” Hashimoto added.

Japan's government, Tokyo organisers and the IOC have all pledged to hold the Games on schedule from July 24, but the fast-spreading virus continues to raise concerns.

“Looking at the contract once again, it says in Article 66 that the IOC holds the right to cancel the Games by deactivating the contract if... the Games are not held in 2020,” Hashimoto said.

“At this moment, the Tokyo 2020 committee, the IOC and Tokyo (city government) are doing their best to make sure the Games will be held from July 24,” she added.

“The government will fully support that.”

Hashimoto added that May looked like an “important benchmark” for deciding whether the Games go ahead as scheduled.