Olympic flame to be kept in Tokyo

The Olympic flame will be displayed in Fukushima for a month before being kept in Tokyo, local reports said on Sunday.
On display
Japanese broadcaster NHK said that the flame, which arrived in Japan from Athens on March 20, will be on display in J-Village, Fukushima from April, according to a report in the Xinhua news agency.
“The show will be managed carefully to avoid coronavirus spread,” the report said.
“It would be suspended should there is a big crowd.”
The flame will be brought back to Tokyo but Tokyo 2020 has not decided where to keep it before the torch relay starts next year.
