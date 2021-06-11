Olympian Surat Singh Mathur passes away

Surat Singh Mathur.

KOCHI

11 June 2021 23:30 IST

Olympian Surat Singh Mathur, the first from independent India to complete a marathon at the Olympics, passed away in Delhi on Friday. He was 90.

Running with the legendary Emil Zatopek in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, Mathur completed the marathon in the 52nd place in 2:58.92s.

A bronze medallist at the first Asian Games in 1951, Mathur, who was born in Mohammadpur Majri village (Karala) in Delhi, was a two-time National champion.

