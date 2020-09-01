Olympiad win will do wonders: Harika

Says everyone chipped in at various points and it was team effort

D. Harika, part of the Indian team that was declared joint-winner along with Russia in the Chess Olympiad, believes that the historic triumph augurs well for the future of the sport in the country.

“I am sure this win will mean a lot to our players, especially the young talent. They can have the confidence of beating the best in the business after our performance, especially in team events,” the 29-year-old told The Hindu on Monday.

“It is a very special moment because the Olympiad medal is something which I have always dreamt of and being joint-winners is something unforgettable,” she said.

She said it was the result of teamwork. “Everyone chipped in one round or the other from the start to finish. So, it would be unfair to single out any one particular player. All of us gave our best,” said Harika.

“When we outwitted China in the Pool match, we got the feel and positive vibes that we can eye something special in this Olympiad,” she said.

“Definitely, the preparations have been different and also the strategies. So many factors had to be taken into consideration including minor issues like handling the computer mouse with ease.

“But, I must tell you it is really tiring playing on a computer screen. I am just waiting for the competitions on the board,” the World No. 9 said.

“It was unfortunate that the issue in the final was decided on a technical issue because of the internet failure disrupting three boards. But, again, we played like champions right through,” said Harika.

“I will be working on my game for all-round improvement. Like for any athlete, it is a continuous process as I chase my dream of becoming a world champion,” added Harika.