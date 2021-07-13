Oleg Verniaiev set to miss the Games

Olympic champion gymnast banned due to failed drug test

Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev is set to miss the Tokyo Games because he has been banned following a failed drug test.

The Ukrainian gymnast said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and was banned after a ruling by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation.

Verniaiev said the GEF “decided that the concentration of meldonium found in my body is sufficient to ban me for four years” and that the ban is backdated to run from November 2020. That could also rule him out of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Verniaiev denies wrongdoing and said he will appeal the ruling to the CAS.

“The main question is how a banned substances got into my body?” he wrote. “Why did it happen at a time when there were no serious international competitions and there was only light training taking place?”

Verniaiev won gold on the parallel bars at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and was the silver medalist in the all-around, in a dramatic. Since then, his competitive appearances have been limited by injuries and now his ban.