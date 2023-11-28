HamberMenu
Odisha to host Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 from December 24

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 to 18

November 28, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Chennai Quick Guns’ Mahesh Shinde (in blue) in defence against Odisha Juggernauts during their match at the Ultimate Kho Kho Season-1, in Pune. File

Chennai Quick Guns’ Mahesh Shinde (in blue) in defence against Odisha Juggernauts during their match at the Ultimate Kho Kho Season-1, in Pune. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Backed with a successful, exciting and entertaining inaugural season that reached 164 million households, Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all geared up for its grand second edition, scheduled to kickstart on December 24, 2023, and final on January 13, 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Inspired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision of ‘sports for youth, youth for future’, the Odisha government has not only hosted some of the major global sports events in the state, but it has also developed world-class multi-sport infrastructure and sporting experiences for sports enthusiasts from the state.

“We are extremely excited to host the 2nd edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho in Odisha. This is an exciting opportunity for all of us. Kho-Kho is a sport that is not only played but widely followed as well in Odisha and hosting the second edition here will be a great opportunity for the people of the state to not only experience the spectacle live but also get inspired and pursue the game. We are fully committed to making the season a grand success,” commented Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha as quoted by a press release from UKK.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Odisha Government and the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their support for Season 2. The resounding success of the inaugural edition has attracted significant interest from brands and helped us secure new partners. Our focus remains on selecting partners who share our long-term vision. Season 2 aims to build new-age superstars of the future especially with the presence of younger talent on the field. Anticipate more intensified rivalries, thrilling action, more speed and innovations that will redefine the sports viewing experience, making it more immersive TV viewing experience,” commented Tenzing Niyogi, CEO and League Commissioner of Ultimate Kho Kho.

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 to 18. Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts (owned by the Government of Odisha), Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (owned by Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (owned by Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, Punit Balan, and Badshah), Rajasthan Warriors (owned by Capri Global Group), and Telugu Yoddhas (owned by GMR Sports) will be the six franchises to fight for the coveted crown in the upcoming season. The exciting action from Season 2 will be broadcast live, and the fixtures will be announced soon.

