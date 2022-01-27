Other Sports

Odisha Open | Siddharth knocks out Sheng

Little-known Siddharth Pratap Singh seized the opportunity to create a flutter and knocked out sixth seed Xiaodong Sheng in straight games for a place in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the $75,000 Odisha Open badminton at Cuttack on Wednesday.

On a day when some of the more illustrious players saw their comeback end in the second round, Siddharth performed far better than his World ranking of 138. He ousted the 72nd-ranked Canadian citizen 21-17, 21-4 in 27 minutes.

Lacking form, fitness

Not long ago, Neha Pandit, Ruthvika Shivani and R. M. V. Gurusaidutt were among the champions in the National-ranking events. But, on this day, the trio exited lacking form, fitness and the necessary drive.

Neha, a replacement for Saina Nehwal at the top of the draw, ran out of steam and lost in 55 minutes to Smit Toshniwal 20-22, 21-18, 10-21.

Ruthvika, the 2016 South Asian Games champion, lasted just 22 minutes on the court against Ananya Praveen, losing 12-21, 8-21.

Gurusaidutt lasted only 22 minutes against Kaushal Dharmamer, who raced to a 21-13, 21-17 victory.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 2:55:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/odisha-open-siddharth-knocks-out-sheng/article38330777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY