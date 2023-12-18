ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Masters winner Sathish Kumar sets sights on Paris 2024

December 18, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The 22-year-old says he will also prioritise mixed doubles as he felt he, along with teammate Aadya Variyath, has a good chance of making the cut for the Olympics

K. Keerthivasan

Victorious: Sathish had defeated Ayush in the men’s singles summit clash to clinch the Odisha Masters title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Playing in his first BWF Super 100 final at the Odisha Masters International badminton tournament (Grade 2) in Cuttack on Sunday, K. Sathish Kumar was a bit tense and tired, too, but he held on to defeat Ayush Shetty in the men’s singles summit clash.

“It has given me huge confidence. I have won two singles titles this year, but both were International Challenge, Grade 3 events. I didn’t play my full game. I was tense as this was my first final. And this was my 11th straight tournament without a break. Happy I was able to pull through,” said Sathish to The Hindu from Cuttack.

Support system

Sathish gave full credit to his coach Ajit Wijetilekk. “I have been with Ajit since 2018 in Bengaluru. He has been my backbone. Nobody has pushed me as much as Ajit. Before joining Ajit, I didn’t know there was so much to know in the sport,” Sathish said. “I also have to thank Tamil Nadu Badminton Association for its continued support.”

However, in the next few months Sathish said he might not just focus on singles, but give “more priority” to mixed doubles as he felt he, along with teammate Aadya Variyath, has a good chance of making the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we can make it to the top 25 (Olympic rankings) by April 2024 — we are now ranked 51 — we have a reasonable chance,” said the 22-year-old.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US