O’ Sullivan wins sixth World title

Ronnie O’Sullivan with partner Laila after his fantastic triumph

SHEFFIELD

17 August 2020 22:55 IST

Destroys Kyren Wilson for his sixth title

Ronnie O’Sullivan produced a devastating burst to crush Kyren Wilson 18-8 and claim a sixth World snooker title on Sunday.

The Crucible Theatre looked set for another slice of drama when Wilson recovered from 8-2 on Saturday to trail 10-7 overnight and then won Sunday’s opener to close the gap to two frames.

O’Sullivan, out of touch on Saturday, fluked a red early in the second frame of the day and proceeded to switch on the kind of effortless break-building that is his trademark, then reeling off a victorious streak of eight straight frames.

“I never really think about titles,” said O’Sullivan. “When I was a kid I never really dreamed I would be here. To be here and have had all those victories is a dream that has become a reality.”

O’Sullivan is the oldest winner since Ray Reardon, who was 45 when he prevailed in 1978, and moves alongside the Welshman and England’s Steve Davis on the list of multiple World title winners, one behind Stephen Hendry.