NRAI signs an MoU with AISCD

To hold selection trials from February 24 for Deaflympics

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) to conduct all the competitions for them from district, state to the national levels.

As a first step, the selection trials for the deaf shooters will be conducted at the Dr. Karni Singh Range from February 24, to finalise the team for the Deaflympics scheduled to be held in Brazil in May.

Competent guidance

The president of NRAI, Raninder Singh said that the collaboration would help the deaf shooters realise their potential, with competent guidance.

“It will be a game changer for the deaf shooters. It gives us great satisfaction that we will be able to provide our shooters world class facilities to develop their game’’, said the chairman of AISCD, Mohinder Singh, expressing gratitude to NRAI for the support.