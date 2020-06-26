NRAI names core group for Olympics

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 32-member core group of shooters to train for the Tokyo Olympics, to be staged next year.

The 15 shooters who had won the Olympic quota have been clubbed with two additional shooters in each event.

Two rapid fire shooters have also been selected for training even though India has not yet won a berth in the event.

However, there is still scope of getting in on world ranking.

Anjum Moudgil and Manu Bhaker figure in two events, as both have won the quota in one and are top-class in the other.

Apurvi Chandela and Mairaj Ahmad Khan have stayed on course for Tokyo after competing in the Rio Olympics. Sanjeev Rajput had competed in the Beijing and London Olympics, but was unlucky to miss the Rio Games despite having won the Olympic quota.

Rahi Sarnobat and Annu Raj Singh had participated in the London Games.

Mehuli Ghosh in women’s air rifle narrowly missed out on getting into the core group, behind the three global leaders in the event — Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan.

The National federation, which formed the core group in consultation with coaches, is scheduled to release the training scheme soon.

The core group: Men: 50m rifle 3-position: Aishwar Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Parul Kumar, Swapnil Kusale.

10m air rifle: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Pankaj Singh, Sandeep Singh. 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Singh Sidhu.

10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Om Prakash Mitharwal, Shahzar Rizvi.

Skeet: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Singh, Sheeraz Sheikh.

Women: 50m rifle 3-position: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Gaayathri Nithyanandam, Sunidhi Chauhan.

10m air rifle: Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal.

25m sports pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav, Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil.

10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Annu Raj Singh, Esha Singh.