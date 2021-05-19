NRAI gets into Esport

NEW DELHI

19 May 2021 04:27 IST

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), in collaboration with the Mobile Premier League (MPL), will release a mobile version of non-violent shooting game, with ISSF style trap and skeet formats, on August 15.

This venture has been triggered by the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) collaboration with five international sports federations — baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsport — to launch the inaugural Olympic Virtual Series (OVS) in the run-up to the Tokyo Games.

“We welcome the IOC’s move to introduce virtual Esport versions of real world physical sport.

“We are sure this will encourage people to take up these sports virtually and potentially chart a way for them to emerge as champions in the physical sport,” said NRAI president Raninder Singh.

Welcoming the drive, Gagan Narang said: “Technology is increasingly playing an important role in improving player performances, and amplifying the experience. This initiative will critically increase fan awareness about competitive sports.”

The NRAI president felt the “online engagement” will “feed into offline interest which in turn will open the doors of our sport to many more”.