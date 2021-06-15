NRAI achieves its primary objective

Shooters preparing as a team in a professional and safe environment

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has achieved its primary objective of preparing 15 shooters as a team in a professional and safe environment as they get ready to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

It has already been well documented the way 13 rifle and pistol shooters, along with coaches and support staff were sent in a chartered aircraft to be based in Zagreb in the run-up to the Games.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa had set the tone by reaching Italy immediately after the World Cup here in March.

Much later, Mairaj Ahmad Khan moved to Italy for a sanctioned training stint with coach Ennio Falco.

The NRAI was able to draft Angad into the camp, even though he had different plans of preparation with coach Tore Brovold.

While Angad had planned to shoot at the World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, from June 24, Mairaj had left it to the coach to take a call.

Falco decided that the two Indian shooters would skip the World Cup so as to prepare better and reach their peak in Tokyo.

“I have been training in the camp at Ennio’s range with Mairaj for about a month now. The coach decided that we would not shoot in the World Cup as it will be close to the Olympics,” said Angad.

There were other factors that led to the decision.

“Safety is also an issue. Owing to COVID-19, we had to keep in mind a secure environment and not take a chance. Also, competing in Croatia would have meant two days of travel. That apart, many days of training would be disrupted if we compete in the World Cup,” reasoned Angad, who keeps in touch with coach Brovold as well.

Flexible

Despite being firm with its plans of preparation and stressing on the sense of solidarity as a team, NRAI has been flexible in allowing the coaches, to a great extent, to decide the best way forward.