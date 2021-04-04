Noted shooting coach Sanjay Chakraverty dies aged 79

He guided the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and Anjali Bhagwat

Noted shooting coach Sanjay Chakraverty, who has given India some of its finest shooters, including guiding the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and Anjali Bhagwat, died in Mumbai.

He was 79, and died on Saturday night.

In a career spanning four decades, the Dronacharya awardee has helped many aspiring shooters, who went on to make it big in the sport.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) condoled the demise.

"NRAI condoles the death of Mr Sanjay Chakraverty, Dronacharya. Popularly known as Sanjay Sir was not keeping well for a long time. He trained many shooters who are Rajiv Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardees. There is a long list of international medallist who were trained by him. May God grant peace to departed sou," the NRAI said in a statement.

The news of his death was first conveyed by Olympian Joydeep Karmakar on Twitter.

"With heavy heart, conveying the sad news of demise of Dronacharya Awardee Shooting coach and mentor Sri Sanjay Chakraverty Sir in Mumbai a few Hours ago. My heartfelt condolences we have lost a great soul," tweeted Karmakar.

Olympian Suma Shirur, who is currently the high-performance coach of the Indian rifle team, too condoled Chakraverty's death.

"The grief of losing a real Dronacharya in Sanjay Sir. Our modern day Dronacharya who created not just one but many Arjunas (including me) and never asked for a Guru Dakshina! Indian Shooting has lost one of its pioneering doyens," tweeted Shirur, who also runs an academy in neighbouring Panvel.